104 ISWAP fighters, families surrender in Borno —Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army headquarters announced on Monday that 104 fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) including their wives and children, have surrendered to the troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa, Borno State.

The Army made the announcement in a post on its verified Facebook page.

The post reads, “BREAKING: ISWAP fighters and their families numbering 104 comprising 22 males, 27 females and 55 children surrendered to troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno State on Saturday 5 February 2022.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier today reported that family members and close relatives of ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists, were relocating after military airstrikes killed top high-ranking commanders of the terrorist groups in Marte, Borno State.

