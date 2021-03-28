104 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,593. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 104 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,048 as of Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 162,593.

However, Nigeria has recorded 150,308 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (48), Enugu (16), Kwara (8), Kaduna (6), Plateau (5), Kano (5), Rivers (4), FCT (4), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Ekiti (1), and Katsina (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 162,593.

“Discharged: 150,308 AND Deaths: 2,048.”

