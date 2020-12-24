1,041 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 81,963. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,041 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,242 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 81,963.

Meanwhile, 69,651 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (316), FCT (210), Kaduna (83), Plateau (70), Gombe (56), Oyo (56), Katsina (47), Nasarawa (35), Kano (33), Ogun (21), Rivers (17), Niger (14), and Imo (14).

Others are – Delta (12), Kwara (12), Edo (12), Benue (9), Anambra (8), Taraba (4), Ekiti (4), Ebonyi (3), Bayelsa (1), and Sokoto (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 81,963.

“Discharged: 69,651 AND Deaths: 1,242.”

