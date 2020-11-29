105 tested positive for HIV during COVID-19 lockdown in Ogun – Health commissioner

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said on Sunday at least 105 persons tested positive for HIV during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed this at a press briefing to mark the 2020 World AIDS Day, said a total of 20,827 people are living with HIV in the state.

She added that the state has the HIV prevalence rate of 1.6 percent, the highest in the South-West.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, the commissioner said the 20,827 patients have been placed on Antiretroviral Treatment to keep the HIV under control.

Coker said: “During the COVID-19 lockdown, 49,211 persons were counselled, tested and given results out of which 105 tested positive for HIV.

“The first case of HIV and AIDS in Ogun State was reported in 1990. In 1999, when the first HIV/AIDS zero-prevalence sentinel survey was carried out the prevalence rate was 2.5 percent.

“In 2001, it rose to 3.5 percent and recorded a drop in 2003 to 1.5 percent and a rise again to 3.6 percent in 2005. In 2008, it dropped to 1.7 percent. In 2010, it was 3.1 percent while in 2012 the prevalence was 2.9 percent.

“Ogun State presently has a prevalence rate of 1.6 percent (NAIIS 2018). This is noted to be above the national prevalence of 1.4 percent and is also the highest in the South-West.

“Ogun State currently has 20,827 persons are currently on ART.”

