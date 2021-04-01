106 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,997. More recoveries confirmed | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,058 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 162,997.

However, Nigeria has recorded 151,708 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (33), FCT (20), Cross River (11), Rivers (11), Kaduna (7), Edo (6), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (3), Ogun (3), Kano (2), Bauchi (2), and Osun (2).

