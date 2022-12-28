$106M LOAN: Osun govt sacks consultant for Ilesa water project, begins probe

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered immediate suspension of the project consultant, Tawa Williams, who is in charge of Ilesa water project over alleged mismanagement of $106 million loans.

Adeleke in a statement issued by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday, also launched a full-scale investigation into the spending of alleged N10 billion on the project.

The governor said the suspension was necessary to allow for seamless review of the loans administration.

He also ordered the consultant to return to government the N70m bullet proof jeep in her possession.

The State’s Assets Recovery Committee chaired by Dr B T Salami had submitted an interim report to the Governor as regards the management of the loans in handling the said project.

Salami in his report decried corruption reflected in the handling of the loans as well as the project and called for immediate actions.

The statement read: “My administration will dig into this matter with all seriousness. The huge fund in question are loans to be repaid. We have a sacred duty to ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of the fund and the project.”

Read also:Adeleke defends rice distribution in Osun, charges Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023

Some of the recommendations by the Committee as endorsed by the Governor include: “The Government should take a second look at the process leading to the auctioning of the various water pipes across the state and the revenue which accrued therefrom.

“Given the enormity of the money involved in the Ilesa Water Project which are loans repayable by the Osun State Government both to IDB and the Federal Government, the execution of the project be probed with a view to ensuring that the state gets value for its money and that the loans are not diverted to private pockets.

“The N70 million bullet-proof project vehicle in possession of the Consultant be immediately retrieved from her.

“The State Government should reconcile the level of its financial exposure ($65 million and $41.94 million) on this project with other financial exposures of the state with a view to determining and/or ascertaining the total indebtedness of the state to both local and international creditors.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now