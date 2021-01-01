1,074 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 88,587. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,074 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,294 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 88,587.

Meanwhile, 74,373 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (642), Kaduna (92), Rivers (78), FCT (66), Gombe (66), Kano (35), Ogun (31), and Katsina (22).

Others are – Plateau (20), Abia (7), Niger (4), Oyo (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Delta (2), and Osun (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 88,587.

“Discharged: 74,373 AND Deaths: 1,294.”

