109 stranded Nigerians return from Mali

109 stranded Nigerians returned from Bamako, Mali, on Tuesday morning.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammed Muhammadu (retd), who received the returnees at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, said they would proceed on 14-day isolation.

The returnees comprised of 11 men, 89 women, four male children and five females.

Muhammadu said they were assisted back to the country by the International Organization of Migration (IOM).

The NEMA chief urged Nigerians to be careful with people that promise greener pastures outside the country.

He also admonished the returnees to be wary of close family friends and relatives that would expose them to life-threatening hazards.

Muhammadu stressed that the Federal Government had put in place several social developmental programmes and other incentives to empower the youths in the country.

