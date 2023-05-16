10th NASS: AbdulRazaq denies reports North Central governors rejected APC zoning formula

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has denied allegations that he is part of governors in the North-Central who rejected the zoning arrangements for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

AbdulRazaq was listed as one of the governors in the North-Central region in a communique issued after a meeting in Abuja, who kicked against the party’s zoning arrangement.

But in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday, AbdulRazaq denied the communique, saying governors from region had not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions.

The statement noted that the governors, “being party leaders from the region, cannot adopt confrontational posture against the party’s position.”

“Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual,” the statement said.

“We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.

“But we are instead holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North Central,” he said.

