10th NASS: APC denies Islamisation agenda in zoning principle

Allegations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is attempting to convert the nation to an Islamic country have been refuted by the party.

This disclaimer was issued during a media briefing on Saturday by the Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, who said it was almost impossible for anybody to islamise Nigeria.

Ibrahim also asserted that such was unachievable and that its zoning plan for the leadership of the National Assembly was motivated by the necessity for religious harmony.

Following the statement made by Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, a few days ago, the concern regarding the religious dimension of the leadership struggle was heightened even further.

El-Rufai created a commotion in a six-minute viral video when he defended his decision to promote Muslims above Christians in the Kaduna State Government.

The former governor claimed that Muslims supported the APC in the most recent election during a meeting with some Islamic clerics on the eve of his last day in office.

He expressed relief that the trend had been successfully replicated at the national level with the election of former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president and Kashim Shettima as the vice president in the video, telling his audience that Islam’s dominance in Kaduna State’s governance had become permanent.

However, Ibrahim responded, “It was out of that concern that the party zoned principal officers to various zones in the country so that there will be balance of section, faith and conviction. Now, when the party said it had zoned the senate presidency to the South-South, it is hoped that a Christian from that part of the world would emerge as the Senate President.

“Again, when the party zoned the Deputy Senate presidency to the North-West, it is with the hope that a Muslim from that part of the country will emerge. If that is done, religion, sentiments and section have been balanced.”

When asked what the party intends to do if the zoning arrangement fails and a Muslim is elected as Senate President, Ibrahim stated that the APC could do little or nothing because such would connote that the will of the people had prevailed.

“If it fails, it means the choice is that of the senators and not the party. Don’t forget these senators are representatives of the people. It means they must have got the consent of the people they are representing to act in that manner, in which case, it will be seen as the wish of the people.

“Islamisation cannot go without the amendment of the constitution, and to do that, you will have to get the consent of the National Assembly including the 36 state Assemblies. According to the constitution, the chairman of the constitution review committee is the deputy Senate president.”

