10th Senate: APC leads with 55 Senators-Elect as INEC publishes list

The complete list of the 10th Senate’s incoming members who whom elections on February 25, has been made public by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the list, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) constitutes the majority with 55 lawmakers while the major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the lead minority with 33 lawmakers

On February 25, 2023, the National Assembly elections were held concurrently with the presidential election. But, a new group of lawmakers, including recognizable faces who are returning, will sit in the Red and Green chambers, which makes up the legislative branch of the government.

However, eight names are missing from the list that was recently made public because, as the commission highlighted, supplemental elections would be held in the affected senatorial districts.

Enugu East, Kebbi North, Plateau Central, Sokoto East, North, and South, Yobe South, and Zamfara Central are among the impacted districts.

