11 burned to death, buildings razed, in fresh attack on Kaduna community

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed another fresh attack in a community in the southern part of the state on Sunday, where 11 people were burned to death while several houses were razed by unknown gunmen.

In a statement confirming the attack, Aruwan said the gunmen invaded the Kurmin Masara area of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state, around 4:30 pm and began shooting sporadically everywhere, killing the 11 residents, burning down several houses, while many others sustained gunshot injuries.

“It was another sad day as gunmen invaded the Kurmin Masara village in Zangon Kataf local government area where 11 victims have been confirmed killed.

Read also: Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna community, kill villagers

“The victims are listed as Elizabeth Ayuba, Veronica Auta, Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje, Promise Jacob, Damaris Istifanus, Hauwa Joshua, Dogara Gambo, Lidia Ishaya, Michael Achi and Gabriel Michael.

“30 houses and properties were burnt in the attack while an unspecified number of people sustained gunshot injuries.

“The injured have been evacuated for treatment, while search-and-rescue operation and pursuit of the attackers was already in progress on different fronts.

“Troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area were also ambush as they mobilised to the scene of the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, who has been in touch with the security forces and is receiving hourly briefings, expressed sadness at this report of the latest in a series of attacks in the area,” Aruwan said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now