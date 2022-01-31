Metro
11 burned to death, buildings razed, in fresh attack on Kaduna community
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed another fresh attack in a community in the southern part of the state on Sunday, where 11 people were burned to death while several houses were razed by unknown gunmen.
In a statement confirming the attack, Aruwan said the gunmen invaded the Kurmin Masara area of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state, around 4:30 pm and began shooting sporadically everywhere, killing the 11 residents, burning down several houses, while many others sustained gunshot injuries.
“It was another sad day as gunmen invaded the Kurmin Masara village in Zangon Kataf local government area where 11 victims have been confirmed killed.
“The victims are listed as Elizabeth Ayuba, Veronica Auta, Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje, Promise Jacob, Damaris Istifanus, Hauwa Joshua, Dogara Gambo, Lidia Ishaya, Michael Achi and Gabriel Michael.
“30 houses and properties were burnt in the attack while an unspecified number of people sustained gunshot injuries.
“The injured have been evacuated for treatment, while search-and-rescue operation and pursuit of the attackers was already in progress on different fronts.
“Troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area were also ambush as they mobilised to the scene of the attack.
“Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i, who has been in touch with the security forces and is receiving hourly briefings, expressed sadness at this report of the latest in a series of attacks in the area,” Aruwan said.
