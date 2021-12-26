11 die in Anambra auto crash

At least 11 persons were confirmed dead in a fatal auto crash along the Awka-Ekwulobia Road in Anambra State on Sunday evening.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the crash to journalists in Awka, said three vehicles were involved in the incident.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving.

Irelewuyi said: “The injured victims were rushed to St Joseph Hospital while the corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the hospital morgue.”

He urged the motorists to always maintain speed limits while on wheels.

