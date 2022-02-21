11 die in Kaduna auto crash

At least 11 people died on Sunday in an auto crash at Mararaban Issah, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The council chairman, Nasara Auza Rabo, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said nine of persons were burnt beyond recognition.

He added that the victims were heading to Zaria from Edo State when the accident occurred.

“The bus rammed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside in the area and burst into flames,” Rabo said.

