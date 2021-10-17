11 die in Kwara auto crash

At least 11 persons were confirmed dead in a motor accident along the Bode Saadu-Jebba Road in Kwara State on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin, said the crash involved a private Toyota Corolla with registration number AAA 250 CB and a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LAP 179 XA.

He said while 26 people were involved in the accident, 11 victims died and 15 others injured.

Owoade said: “This evening we received a distress call of a crash which happened at about 4:00 p.m. at Onipako village, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba Road.

“The accident was caused by overtaking. 26 persons were involved, 15 injured and unfortunately 11 others lost their lives.

“This is another unfortunate crash we pray not to witness again. I plead with motorists especially commercial drivers to be patient when they are on the wheel.

“Life has no duplicate.”

The FRSC official said the injured persons had been taken to Jebba medical centre and Emmanuel Hospital, Jebba, while the corpses were deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) morgue.

