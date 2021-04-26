11 family members killed as ISWAP takes over Geidam in Yobe | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
11 family members killed as ISWAP takes over Geidam in Yobe
Eleven members of the same family have been reportedly killed by terrorists of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), who besieged and seized Geidam town in Yobe State on Sunday.
The insurgents who were said to have hoisted their flag in the town after chasing out troops in a fierce gun battle that began on Friday, were said to have forced thousands of residents to flee to nearby Yunusari local government area and Damaturu, the state capital.
According to a member of the community, Abba Nura, the 11 family members were killed when an explosive device struck their homes at Saminaka area, close to the military camp in Geidam during the encounter.
Nura added that nobody could authoritatively tell if it was the military or the insurgents who released the explosive.
“I heard the sound, but I can’t tell where it came from, whether it is from the military airstrike or the side of the insurgents because they engaged each side in a serious gun battle.
“Upon entering their house after the shooting had stopped, we found 11 of them dead as a result of the injuries they sustained with no first aid support.
How troops killed 18 ISWAP commanders, others in Borno – Nigerian Army
“We had to convey their corpses to neighbouring communities of Mozagun and Damaturu the state capital for the burial. We are just confused. The attack is so tragic; only God can save us.”
Other residents who lamented the fate that has befallen them, told Daily Trust how the insurgents went round the town boasting to the locals that they will dislodge a military base located in the town.
A resident, Rawana Usman who managed to escape to a neighbouring village, said he was forced to flee from his community after the assailants went round killing Christians and health workers.
“They were going round houses targeting Christians, NGO workers and those that are educated in the western schools. When I heard of the selective killings, I couldn’t resist, I left abruptly.
“I can say that there were soldiers engaging them. They have been doing their best to push out the terrorists, but I can tell you that these boys were moving normally in the town up to the time I left,” he said.
According to him, both aged people and children were trekking long distances to find safety, while some of the fleeing residents collapsed along the way.
“This is fasting period, but we had no option than to break our fast because of this hardship; we can’t withstand this hot weather with long distance trek without food and water.”
