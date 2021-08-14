11 feared dead as bus plunges into pit in Ebonyi

At least 11 people were feared dead when a bus plunged into a mining pit at Enyigba community, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State on Saturday.

An eyewitness told journalists the bus took off from a popular motor park known as Ochi-Udo motor park in Abakaliki, state capital, at about mid-day and headed for another part of the state when the accident happened.

READ ALSO: Truck kills two, injures eight in Imo market accident

“When the bus reached Enyigba community, the driver lost control of the steering and plunged the bus into a pit filled with water.

“The occupants of the bus are still inside the mining pit. The bus has not been recovered due to the level of water in the pit,” the eyewitness said.

Join the conversation

Opinions