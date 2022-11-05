Sports
11 firms partnering with Delta to ensure success of Sports Festival —Minister
No fewer than 11 corporate organizations are partnering with Delta state to ensure the success of the 2022 National Sports Festival billed to hold in Asaba, the state capital.
This was revealed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare during his inspection visit to the Sporting Facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.
The fiesta tagged “Delta 2022” is scheduled to take place between November 28 and December 10, 2022.
Minister Dare on Friday led the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and other officials on an inspection tour of the facilities in Asaba to ascertain the State Government’s level of preparedness towards hosting the Games.
Speaking to journalists after the inspection, the Minister expressed optimism that with the level of work going on at the Stadium, the Festival would hold in the State as scheduled.
Read Also: Sports Minister tasks new NFF leadership on improving Nigerian football
The Minister, who stated that 11 Corporate Organisations were partnering with Delta State to ensure a successful outing, applauded their doggedness towards the completion of necessary structures that would ensure clean competitions in the forthcoming Games.
He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of sports, which he said has led to the recent approval of the Sports Industry Policy, and the establishment of the Para Sports Department in the Ministry amongst others.
The inspection tour is part of the activities lined up for the Joint Technical Meeting hosted today, Friday, November 4, 2022, by the Delta State Government ahead of the competition.
The sports competition is a biennial event for athletes coming from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...