11 firms partnering with Delta to ensure success of Sports Festival —Minister

No fewer than 11 corporate organizations are partnering with Delta state to ensure the success of the 2022 National Sports Festival billed to hold in Asaba, the state capital.

This was revealed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare during his inspection visit to the Sporting Facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

The fiesta tagged “Delta 2022” is scheduled to take place between November 28 and December 10, 2022.

Minister Dare on Friday led the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and other officials on an inspection tour of the facilities in Asaba to ascertain the State Government’s level of preparedness towards hosting the Games.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, the Minister expressed optimism that with the level of work going on at the Stadium, the Festival would hold in the State as scheduled.

The Minister, who stated that 11 Corporate Organisations were partnering with Delta State to ensure a successful outing, applauded their doggedness towards the completion of necessary structures that would ensure clean competitions in the forthcoming Games.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of sports, which he said has led to the recent approval of the Sports Industry Policy, and the establishment of the Para Sports Department in the Ministry amongst others.

The inspection tour is part of the activities lined up for the Joint Technical Meeting hosted today, Friday, November 4, 2022, by the Delta State Government ahead of the competition.

The sports competition is a biennial event for athletes coming from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

