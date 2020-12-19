11 injured in Lagos fuel tanker explosion

At least 11 people were wounded when a diesel-laden tanker exploded on the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos, Olusegun Ogungbemide, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday evening, said the explosion occurred when the tanker rolled back and collided with another articulated truck carrying goods and a salon car.

He said: “The impact of the tanker collision with other vehicles resulted in the explosion.

“About 11 passengers were involved in the crash but no death was recorded.

“The rescue teams of FRSC, Lagos Fire Service, and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are quickly mobilised to the scene for the rescue operation.

“The rescue team of Lagos Fire service and other emergency responders are making frantic efforts to extinguish the fire. Also, the FRSC and other traffic management team are on the ground to evacuate the tanker and control traffic flow.”

He advised drivers of tankers and other articulated vehicles to put them in proper shape and maintain minimum safety standards.

