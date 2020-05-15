11 ISWAP fighters surrender to Nigerian military in North East

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Major. Gen. John Enenche, said Friday at least 11 members of the Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists had surrendered to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in North East.

Enenche, who disclosed this while giving updates on the military operations at a media briefing in Abuja, said the troops had also continued to launch onslaughts on the terrorists from both land and air fronts leading to the killing of several terrorists in recent times.

He told journalists the 11 ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops on May 11 in Adamawa, adding that the repentant insurgents were being profiled for further action.

According to him, the latest development was an indication of the military superior firepower during operations against terrorists in the region.

Enenche said: “There are indications that more terrorists are willing to surrender.

“One of such moves was the dropping off of 72 family members of BHTs/ISWAP fighters comprising 33 women and 39 children at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala local government area of Borno State at 8:30 p.m. on May 10.

“All of them are in the custody of troops for further action.”

The media coordinator also disclosed that the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on May 8, neutralized three suicide bombers that attempted to infiltrate their defence location at Uvaha High Ground Area in Limankara, Gwoza local government area of Borno.

