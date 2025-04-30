11 killed in fresh clashes near Syrian capital

At least 11 people were killed in clashes when armed groups attacked civilians and security forces in Damascus, Syria, on Tuesday.

The Syrian official SANA news agency reported on Wednesday that armed groups have been firing on civilian and public security vehicles on the roads, while other assailants attacked a checkpoint in Sahnaya city, south of the capital.

Residents told journalists that machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades had caused damage to homes and cars, and left many residents frightened for their safety.



They added that security forces had advanced to the centre of Sahnaya amid heavy gunfire in order to reach Druze-dominated neighbourhoods in the city.

The clashes in Sahnaya came one day after violence erupted in the town of Jaramana, also near Damascus, sparked by an audio recording of a person insulting the Muslim prophet Mohammed.

At least 17 were killed in the Jaramana clashes, according to the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

