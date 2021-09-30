Politics
11 lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC in Anambra
Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Eleven lawmakers in the state have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The defectors included five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the State House of Assembly.
They were all received on Thursday by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.
The development was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni.
In the statement, Gov. Buni congratulated the new members, saying they made the right decision by joining the National Party and bringing their people to the national movement.
READ ALSO: APC, PDP, APGA not qualified to contest Anambra election – ADC
“You have taken the right decision at the right time. You will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party,” Buni assured.
The defectors promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo Agege, the Governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and the Kebbi States were also present to receive the new members.
