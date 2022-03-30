11 people fleeing from bandits die in Niger boat mishap

At least 11 people were confirmed dead in a boat accident at Guni village, Munya local government area of Niger State on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Coalition of the Shiroro Association (COSA), Usman Kuta, confirmed the incident to journalists in the area.

He added that the 11 dead bodies had been recovered by emergency responders.

Kuta said: “The accident occurred at Munya local government area under Guni in a village called Ashita.

“At the time of compiling this report, 11 dead bodies have been found out of the number of people in the boat that capsized.

“The exact number of people on board is not certain yet, because they were running for their lives as a result of bandits’ attack.”

