11 pupils die in Uganda school fire

Published

24 mins ago

on

At least 11 children were confirmed dead on Tuesday in a fire incident at a school for the blind in Uganda.

The country’s Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, told journalists that many of the victims were students of the Salama School for the Blind in the Mukono district, east of the capital Kampala.

He said: “As a government, we shall go to the root cause of the fire and if there are any culprits they will be apprehended and the law will take its course.”

READ ALSO: 22 killed as two Ugandan military helicopters crash in Congo

The school’s headmaster, Francis Kirube, who is also blind, said the flames swept through the dormitory while the pupils were sleeping.

The Ugandan police said the tragedy occurred at about 1:00 a.m., in the school.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far, 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical conditions and admitted to hospital,” the police said in a statement.

