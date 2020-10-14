11 states yet to domesticate Child Rights Act –Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has informed that 25 out of 36 states of the federation have domesticated the Child Rights Act which was passed into law in 2003.

Mrs Tallen was speaking on Tuesday during a public hearing in Abuja organised by the Senate Committee on Women Affairs on two bills: “Older Persons’ Rights and Privileges Bill 2020 and The Child Rights Act, 2003 Amendment Bill 2020”.

She however noted that 11 states were yet to comply.

According to Tallen, “since her assumption into office, she has been working round the clock, reaching out to governors and members of the Houses of Assembly in the various states to ensure that the Act is domesticated in the states.

“But the good news is that we are making some progress. Out of the 36 states we now have 25 states that have domesticated the Act.

“I’m still not too happy that we still have 11 states that are yet to domesticate the Act.

“However, I’m reaching out. I just returned from an advocacy tour of some of the states and I’m still moving on until I cover the 11 states.

“I have just returned from Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe. The three States I have visited since after the COVID-19 and they have reassured me because I addressed the Houses of Assembly of the three states and had public hearing with stakeholders,” she noted.

However, the minister said before the end of 2020, all states would have domesticated the Act.

