11 suspected cultists arrested for allegedly killing 25 persons in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 11 suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity for allegedly killing 25 persons within a month in Ijebu Ode and its environs.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday, at the Ijebu Area Command, Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, declared that the police would engage cultists in the state “fire for fire.”

The CP, who said the suspects and others at large were responsible for the death of 25 persons during supremacy battles between rival cults late last year, expressed dismay at the incessant clashes in the town, declaring that the command would come all out against cultists, not only in Ijebu Ode but everywhere in the state.

He also disclosed that 16 persons have been arrested in the last one month with assorted arms and ammunition recovered from them, adding that some of the suspects are currently being prosecuted for attempted murder, murder, robbery and cultism.

The CP also called on stakeholders to cooperate with the police in its fight against cultism, adding that the successes recorded by the command in restoring calm to the area was truncated on January 9, 2021, when one Michael Jayeola, a member of the Black Axe Confraternity, was shot dead and his right arm severed at the Ijebu Mushin Market.

He said: “I, therefore, want to sound a note of warning to all the leaders, rank and file members, counsellors and procurers of cultists, and others, who are nursing the ambition of joining them that the command is all out for you all. We are determined; we are battle ready.

“Henceforth, any person, cultist or not, found with weapon or displaying weapon in the public, or using same to maim or kill in Ijebu Ode metropolis and environs, and indeed in any part of the state, will be dealt with in the most decisive manner.

“It will be fire for fire, and whoever is arrested will be made to face appropriate charges, including attempted murder, murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. This warning is for all the youth and parents in Ijebu Ode and environs in particular, and to the general public at large.

“I, therefore, want to appeal that all hands must be on the deck to check the disturbing activities of these hoodlums, which are portraying Ijebu Ode and its environs in bad light.”

