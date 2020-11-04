11 teachers kidnapped by gunmen in restive north-west Cameroon region

International Latest

November 4, 2020
Local authorities have confirmed the kidnap of no fewer than eleven teachers from a missionary school in Kumbo in Cameroon’s restive north-west region by unidentified gunmen.

Rev Fonki Samuel Foba who supervises Presbyterian schools in the country, including the one in Kumbo said that the teachers were kidnapped on Tuesday in front of their students.

“The attackers initially took 12 teachers but that one of the teachers escaped along the way,” Rev Foba said in a statement.

The identity of the gunmen remains unclear, but local government authorities are blaming English-speaking separatists for the kidnapping.

The incident comes a little more than a week after seven children were killed in an attack on a private school in Kumba in the South-West region.

