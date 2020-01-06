11-year-old student burnt to death in school dormitory

Chigozie Dim Anyichie an 11-year-old student of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha in Anambra State, has been burnt beyond recognition inside the school hostel.

The deceased, a JSS 1 student, it was gathered was inside the hostel when the fire broke out on Sunday evening while others went for devotion.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to news men.

He said the cause of the fire and value of property destroyed was yet to be ascertained.

According to him, property worth millions of naira was destroyed in the inferno while the deceased was burnt beyond recognition.

Mohammed said, “One Rev. Dr. Kajetan Anuforo, the Principal of Patterson Memorial Grammar School, Awada reported at Awada Police Station that there was a fire outbreak in the school at a section of the school dormitory when the students were out in the field for prayers.

“The fire which completely burnt down a dormitory block was eventually put off by the concerted efforts of the staff and students of the School.

“However, when the dust settled, it was discovered that a JSS 1 student identified as one Chigozie Dim Anyichie aged 11 years, who did not go out with other students for prayers, was caught up in the inferno and burnt beyond recognition.

“Police detectives led by DPO Awada Division, Tony Adeyi, visited the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead by doctor.”

Mohammed added that the corpse had been photographed and deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has commiserated with the family of the victim and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.

