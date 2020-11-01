Latest Politics

111 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 62,964. 1,146 deaths, 58,790 recoveries also recorded

November 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 111 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in seven states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,146 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 62,964.

Meanwhile, 58,790 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 UPDATE: Nigeria records 162 new cases, taking its total to 62,953. Deaths, recoveries reported

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (49), FCT (30), Rivers (11), Plateau (10), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Oyo (3) and, Osun (1).

The NCDC said: “62,964 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 58,790 AND Deaths: 1,146.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */