1,114 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 128,674. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,114 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,577 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 128,674.

However, Nigeria has recorded 102,780 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (408), FCT (95), Plateau (90), Ondo (66), Kaduna (63), Oyo (56), Borno (46), Imo (42), Edo (41), Ogun (37), Rivers (31), and Ekiti (25).

Others are – Yobe (20), Kano (18), Akwa Ibom (18), Delta (15), Osun (15), Kwara (11), Bayelsa (6), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (4), and Bauchi (1).

