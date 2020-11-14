112 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,996. 1,163 deaths, 61,029 recoveries also recorded

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 112 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,163 as at Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 64,996.

Meanwhile, 61,029 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (27), Oyo (27), Bayelsa (9), Rivers (9), Delta (7), Edo (5), Kaduna (5), Ogun (5), and Anambra (3).

Others are – Katsina (3), Ondo (3), Osun (3), Plateau (3), Niger (2), and Kano (1).

“Total confirmed cases: 64,996.

“Discharged: 61,029 AND Deaths: 1,163.”

