112 killed, 160 others abducted in Plateau, Kaduna – Amnesty International
The Amnesty International Nigeria said on Tuesday at least 112 people have been killed and 160 others abducted by herdsmen and bandits in the northern part of the country.
In a statement issued by its Country Director in Nigeria, Osai Ojigbo, the rights watchdog said thousands of innocent citizens were displaced from communities in Kaduna and Plateau States between July and this month.
Amnesty accused the Nigerian government of failing to check the worsening insecurity in the country.
She said: “Our findings showed that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fueling the ongoing circle of violence
“Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen, the government needs to rein in on attackers and bring suspects to justice.
She said Amnesty investigation revealed that at least 78 people were killed and 160 others abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, in Kaduna State.
These, according to her, include the 121 students of Bethel Baptist Church High School abducted on July 5 in Kaduna.
“At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau State, including seven herders who were attacked on July 1 at Dogon Gaba. Two others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.
“Villagers from farming communities informed Amnesty International that innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal.
“A retaliatory attack on July 31 and August 1, 2021, led to the killing of at least 17 people and the displacement of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, Plateau State,” Ojigho added.
