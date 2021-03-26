113 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 162,388. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 113 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,039 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 162,388.

However, Nigeria has recorded 149,986 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

READ ALSO: 97 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,275. Deaths, recoveries updated

READ ALSO: 97 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 162,275. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (53), Rivers (22), Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna (12), Ondo (6), Osun (3), FCT (2), Jigawa (1), Nasarawa (1), and Kano (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 162,388.

“Discharged: 149,986 AND Deaths: 2,039.”

Join the conversation

Opinions