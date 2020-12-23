Latest Politics

1,133 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload above 80,000 mark. Deaths, recoveries updated

December 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,133 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,236 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 80,922.

Meanwhile, 69,274 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (397), FCT (357), Kaduna (81), Plateau (63), Katsina (46), Sokoto (32), Oyo (28), Ogun (21), Kano (19), and Rivers (18).

Others are – Osun (13), Edo (12), Niger (12), Bayelsa (11), Borno (11), Bauchi (8), Jigawa (2), and Ondo (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 80,922.

“Discharged: 69,274 AND Deaths: 1,236.”

