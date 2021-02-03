1,138 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 134,690. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 1,138 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,618 as of Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 134,690.

However, Nigeria has recorded 108,657 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (377), FCT (172), Plateau (86), Kano (84), Edo (60), Osun (47), Nasarawa (41), Imo (40), Rivers (36), Niger (32), and Oyo (32).

Others are – Borno (29), Kaduna (27), Delta (18), Kwara (17), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Bauchi (7), Ogun (7), Sokoto (6), and Bayelsa (3).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 134,690

“Discharged: 108,657 AND Deaths: 1,618.”

