114-year-old Ethiopian recovers from Coronavirus

An Ethiopian man aged 114 years has reportedly recovered from the coronavirus disease.

Aba Tilahun Woldemichael had tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a random screening for the virus in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital city, Dr Hiluf Abate who treated him told BBC.

According to him, the centenarian spent 14 days at the hospital, and was treated with oxygen for more than a week.

He said: “It’s really incredible that he survived being so old and we are happy that he has been discharged.”

