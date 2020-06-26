114-year-old Ethiopian recovers from Coronavirus

An Ethiopian man aged 114 years has reportedly recovered from the coronavirus disease.
Aba Tilahun Woldemichael had tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a random screening for the virus in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital city, Dr Hiluf Abate who treated him told BBC.
Read also: ETHIOPIA: Ex-minister bags 6-yr jail term over corruption charges
According to him, the centenarian spent 14 days at the hospital, and was treated with oxygen for more than a week.
He said: “It’s really incredible that he survived being so old and we are happy that he has been discharged.”
- Police arrests 50-year-old farmer for allegedly defiling daughter in Osun - June 26, 2020
- Ikeja Electric begins implementation of new tariff July 1 - June 26, 2020
- US ‘martyred’ Osama bin Laden, Pakistani PM claims - June 26, 2020