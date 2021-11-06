11m Nigerians need humanitarian assistance – UN

The outgoing United Nations Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said on Saturday about 11 million Nigerians need humanitarian assistance.

Kallon stated this during a farewell visit to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in Makurdi.

The UN official has ended his five-year tenure in Nigeria.

He disclosed that Nigeria was ranked third in Global Terrorism Index behind Afghanistan and Iraq last year.

Kallon stressed that the frequent herders/farmers crisis in the North- Central, the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, bandits’ activities in the North-West as well as the Niger Delta Avengers, and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitations have led to large scale migration and habitation in Internally Displaced Person camps across the country.

According to him, Nigeria was at a crossroads with multiple challenges which have implications on peace, development, and stability in West Africa, Africa, and beyond.

He stressed that cohesion, justice, and the rule of law should be entrenched for the good of the country.

The UN official, however, called for women and youth participation in politics and productive economic activities to reduce youth unemployment and underemployment in the country.

Kallon said: “I am happy the world had been well informed about the atrocities in Benue and elsewhere in the country.”

In his remark, Governor Ortom called for a National Security Summit, noting that he was happy the report on the state of the nation was presented by a representative of the UN and urged that same should be presented to the Presidency for action.

