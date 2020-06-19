$11M SCAM: Invictus Obi pleads guilty in US, may face 20 years in prison

Obinwanne Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi, has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud to the tune of $11 million.

Okeke, a Nigerian entrepreneur, pleaded guilty to the crime on Thursday when he appeared before an Eastern District of Virginia court in the United States (US).

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office, Okeke, along other conspirators appeared before the Magistrate, Judge Robert Krask, on counts bordering on fraud and forgery, among others.

The 32-year-old Nigerian operated a group of companies with the name Invictus Group between 2015 and 2019.

The group was said to have fleeced unsuspecting victims of over $11 million.

“The conspirators obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia and elsewhere.

READ ALSO: Invictus Obi permanently loses N280m to Nigerian govt

“As part of the scheme, Okeke and others engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment.

“In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials. The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices.

“Okeke participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million, funds which were transferred overseas.

“Okeke pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud,” the statement read.

The US Department of Justice said Okeke could get up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on October 22, 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions