12 additional housemates of Big Brother Naija Level Up edition unveiled

The host of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday unveiled the 12 other housemates who will take part in the seventh edition of the reality TV show titled: “Level Up.”

The first set of housemates that will compete for the N100 million grand prize were unveiled on Saturday.

Interestingly, the housemates who were introduced on Sunday will stay in a different apartment from the ones unveiled on Saturday night.

This is the first time since the competition commenced that Big Brother will adopt the strategy.

Meet the housemates below¨

Bella

The Anambra-State housemate promised to bring energy to the house.

Bella described herself as a unique young woman and fun to hang out with.

She likes the soft life and detests stress.

Eloswag

Eloswag is from Delta State and hopes to showcase his talent in the house.

He is multitalented, willing to learn, and a lover.

He, however, does not believe in love at first sight.

Doyin

Doyin hails from Ondo state.

She believes that the world should revolve around her.

Adekunle

Adekunle Adedolapo is from Lagos Island.

The housemate described himself as calm but can be a sometime handful.

He is single and believes in love at first sight.

Allysyn

Allysyn was unveiled as the 17th housemate.

She describes herself as a huge fan of love and a creative person who enjoys experiencing people.

Dotun

Dotun promised to bring fun and energy into the house.

Chomzy

Chomzy said during her unveiling that the audience had never met someone like her.

She urged viewers to prepare for entertainment they have never experienced before.

Giddyfia

Giddyfia said he is a team player and likes laughing during serious moments.

The housemate is very competitive, likes public speaking and will bring likable vibes to the house.

The fitness enthusiast said he is single and ready to mingle with any lady that catches his fancy in the house.

Diana

Diana is a 33-year-old project manager from Edo State.

She promised to bring different spices, including Nigerian and French spices to the house.

She described herself as a very nice and caring young woman.

Hermes

Hermes will bring originality, fun, honesty and vibes to the house.

The housemate is already into intimate relationship with two women.

He is ready to mingle while in the house despite being in a polyamorous relationship.

Chichi

Chi Chi was born and raised in Anambra State.

She is bringing originality to the game.

She described herself as an exotic dancer and takes pride in it.

Sheggz

Sheggz is a British-Nigerian professional footballer.

He, however, describes himself as a full Naija boy.

He does not believe in love at first sight but is open to meeting any woman that catches his fancy while in the house.

