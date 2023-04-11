12 dead, two injured in Ebonyi auto crash

At least 12 passengers were confirmed dead and two others injured in an auto accident along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway of Ebonyi State on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Uche Chukwurah, told journalists in Abakaliki that a white-coloured Ford shuttle bus and an articulated vehicle were involved in the accident.

She said: “The registration number of the shuttle bus is EBJ 350 XA while the articulated vehicle has no registration number.

“14 persons were involved in the accident with 12 dead and two seriously injured.

“The dead persons consist of 10 males and two females, and the accident occurred at about 10.00 a.m.”

The FRSC official added that the injured passengers were evacuated to Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for treatment.

“The FRSC commiserates with the families of the dead and prays for the repose of their souls.

“We urge motorists to realise that life has no duplicate and drive to stay alive,” Chukwurah concluded.

