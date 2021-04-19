12 die in Benue fuel tanker explosion | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed that 12 persons were killed in a tanker explosion at Oshigbudu, Agatu local government area of Benue State.

The Public Education Officer in the state command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Oladele Meshach, who disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi, said the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

He said: “The tanker lost its control, spilled fuel, and burst to flames.

“Henceforth, any driver caught disobeying the road regulations will risk going to jail.”

