12 die in Kwara auto crash

At least 12 people were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road on Saturday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ilorin.

READ ALSO: Auto crash kills six, injures 10 along Bauchi-Kano Highway

He said the accident occurred in the Ote area and involved a white Toyota Hummer bus without a registration number and Volvo truck.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on the violation of traffic rules.

He said 18 people were involved in the accident with 12 people confirmed dead and six others injured.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now