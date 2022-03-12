Metro
12 die in Kwara auto crash
At least 12 people were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road on Saturday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the accident to journalists in Ilorin.
He said the accident occurred in the Ote area and involved a white Toyota Hummer bus without a registration number and Volvo truck.
The FRSC official blamed the accident on the violation of traffic rules.
He said 18 people were involved in the accident with 12 people confirmed dead and six others injured.
