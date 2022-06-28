12 killed, 251 injured in chlorine gas leakage at Jordan’s Aqaba port

Not less than 12 people were confirmed killed while 251 were injured in a chlorine gas leakage from a storage tank at Jordan’s Aqaba port, officials reported on Tuesday.

According to local media, the leak came after a tank filled with 25 tonnes of chlorine gas which was to be exported to Djibouti fell while being transported.

The Aqaba port at the north end of the Red Sea has long been a major transit route for Iraqi imports and exports

The country’s health ministry officials also said they expected only a handful of people to remain hospitalised by the end of Tuesday while Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh who arrived at the Aqaba province headed to a hospital where some of the injured were being treated to commiserate with them.

Al-Khasawneh also constituted an investigation team into the incident chaired by the Interior Minister, the Information Minister said.

A video posted on Jordanian state television’s Twitter page showed the storage tank falling from a winch and slamming into the deck of a ship, followed by yellow-coloured gas rising into the air as people ran away.

