12 killed, another 12 injured in Bauchi accident involving three vehicles

A ghastly motor accident involving three vehicles has claimed the lives of 12 people while 12 others were injured to various degrees.

Road traffic report sheet from Potiskum Unit Command of the Yobe FRSC made available to our Correspondent late Sunday evening revealed that the accident occurred at about 13:17, it was reported to the FRSC at about 13:26 while the personnel arrived the scene at about 13:42.

The accident occurred at Lanzai village in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State along the ever busy Bauchi – Potiskum highway involving a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and 2 Opel Vectra salon cars, all commercial vehicles.

The vehicles involved had registration number JJN67AE; MAG418ZR while names of the drivers could not be ascertained immediately during the rescue operation.

Probable cause of the accident was over speeding and wrong overtaking by the drivers which resulted in collision and veering off the main road into the Bush.

The 12 included 3 Male Adults, 6

Female Adults and 3 Male Children while the 12 dead included 09

Male Adults, 1 Female Adult,1 Male Child and 1 Female Child, the total number of people involved was 24 made up of 12 Male Adults, 7 Female Adults, 4 Male Children and 1 Female Child.

Both the injured and the dead were evacuated to General Hospital, Potiskum in Yobe state for medical attention and deposits at the mortuary.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

