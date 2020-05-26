12 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday said it had discharged 12 more COVID-19 patients from its isolation and treatment centre in Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, disclosed this on his twitter handle @MuhdMusaBello on Tuesday.

He tweeted: “I am delighted to announce the discharge of 12 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated at our isolation and treatment centre in the FCT.

“The total number of discharged patients in the FCT is now 145 as at May 25th, 2020.”

The FCT however recorded 14 new COVID-19 infections, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 520 while 368 are active cases and seven associated deaths.

