12 parties to field candidates in Kano local council election

At least 12 political parties will field candidates in the Kano State local council election slated for January 16.

The Chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Prof. Ibrahim Garba-Sheka, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday, said the commission had completed all necessary arrangements to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

He said the election would take place in 44 local government areas of the state.

According to him, KANSIEC had met with the leadership of the parties and relevant stakeholders to promote active engagement in its preparations for the election.

Gamba-Sheka said: “We have so far distributed non-sensitive materials to our offices in the local government areas and we are gradually taking delivery of the sensitive materials.

“The commission also trained electoral officers and other personnel to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

“Success of the election is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders. We, therefore, solicit the support of all to enable us to conduct a hitch-free exercise.”

He, therefore, urged political parties and other stakeholders to cooperate with the commission in ensuring effective monitoring of the election.

