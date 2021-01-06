12 things you may not know about late Orisabunmi, ‘The White Witch’ of Yoruba movies

The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning on Wednesday following the sudden death of popular Yoruba actress, Mrs. Folake Aremu, popularly known as “Orisabunmi.”

The actress, who came to the limelight for her starring role in the blockbuster Yoruba movie, “Arelu” in 1987 died after a brief illness at her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Orisabunmi’s death was confirmed by another veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, who described her demise as a terrible blow to the Nigerian theatre arts industry.

The President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan aka Baba Latin, also confirmed the actress death to journalists in Abeokuta.

As parting shot, we listed 12 things you may not know about the late Orisabunmi whose death came just a few months after the demise of her former husband, Jimoh Aliu, otherwise called Aworo.

Orisabunmi was born on October 10, 1960, in Ilu Ola, Kwara State.

She went to Ilu Ola Primary School and Secondary Commercial College.

She never attended university.

The veteran actress was discovered by her ex-husband, Aliu, in the 80s while working as a teacher in Kwara State.

Aliu had first noticed her and expressed his interest in her.

After visiting him on set, Orisabunmi decided to try a role in a movie he was producing. He found that she was gifted and gradually introduced her to the movie world.

She later appeared in movies produced by Aworo.

She first appeared on a stage play called “Ori Ma Binu” but it was her role as “Orisabunmi” in “Arelu” that shot her to the limelight in the 80s.

Her appearance in other movies like “Agbaarin” and soap opera, “Yanponyanrin” cemented her place in the movie industry.

She was trained by Aliu but her special ability to speak incantations came from her upbringing.

She was born into a family with a masquerade lineage so she already knew some incantations before she started acting.

Orisabunmi married Aliu six years after she began her acting career. But they ended the marriage before she died .

