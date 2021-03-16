12-year-old boy drowns in Kwara river | Ripples Nigeria

A 12-year-old boy, Lekan Benjamin, drowned while swimming with friends at Asa River in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Tuesday.

The Kwara State Director of Fire Service, Mr. Falade Olumuyiwa, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin, described the boy’s death as unfortunate.

He said the victim, who is a student of Junior Secondary School, Ilorin, went swimming with some of his classmates while returning from school.

He said the boy’s body was recovered by the state fire service personnel under the Ejiba Bridge in the state capital.

