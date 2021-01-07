12-year-old girl found alive inside soakaway after five days with slit throat

A 12-year-old girl who was declared missing on January 1, in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, has been found alive inside a soakaway pit with her throat slit and stab wounds on her body.

The girl, identified as Blessing Ineh, according to a Warri-based online portal, Warri Aproko, was declared missing on New Year’s day after she was sent on an errand by her parents.

She was miraculously found alive inside the soakaway located behind her family house on Tuesday, January 5, after a child heard her whimpering and raised an alarm.

Read also: 33-yr-old Okada rider claims he killed 60-yr-old mum over demand for sex

After she was rescued, Blessing narrated how three men, including a neighbour she identified as General, abducted her while going on an errand for her mother.

The victim further stated that the three men allegedly stabbed her on her back, slit her throat in an attempt to kill her and then dumped her in the soakaway.

By the time she was discovered, her body was covered in white substance which seemed to suggest that the men wanted to use her for ritual.

According to the victim who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, the neighbour, General, was the one who lured and whisked her away in a car.

The suspect is said to have disappeared from the compound since the day the girl went missing.

Join the conversation

Opinions