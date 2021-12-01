12-year-old student dies after alleged beating by mates in Lagos school

A 12-year-old student of Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos on Tuesday died from injuries after he was allegedly beaten by his mates in school.

The boy’s uncle, who simply identified himself as Pierre, confirmed the incident on Twitter on Wednesday.

He said the college charges N1 million as tuition fee, adding that the victim mentioned five names before he died on Tuesday

The school management is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

But the state police command on Wednesday night promised to conduct a thorough investigation into circumstances that led to the boy’s death.

The uncle wrote: “This is my 12-year- old cousin that was beaten to death at a school that cost over N1 million.

“Dowen college is a disgrace. He mentioned 5 names before passing yesterday.”

